2018 Fifa refs panel announced

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has revealed the names of local match officials who will be on the Fifa panel for the 2018 season.

The local match officials will be selected to handle various Fifa-sanctioned matches on the continent throughout the year.

“The Zifa Referees Committee is pleased to announce that the following referees and assistant referees have been approved by the Fifa Referees Committee for the 2018 international lists,” Zifa said in a statement.

“The Referees Committee is confident that the selected officials will continue to raise the Zimbabwean flag higher by performing at their optimum. All but two (Nkala Tafadzwa and Mayimbo Mercy) were on the Fifa panel in 2017.”

Male Referees: Norman Matemera, Nomore Musundire, Pilan Ncube

Male Assistant Referees: Thomas Kusosa, Luckson Mhara, Edgar Rumeck, Tafadzwa Nkala, Brighton Nyika, Salani Ncube

Female Referees: Rusina Majo, Mercy Mayimbo, Thanks Nyahuye,

Female Assistant Referees: Claris Simango, Stella Ruvinga, Faith Mloyi