US-based Zim guitarist drops second album

HARARE - Veteran Zimbabwean guitarist Jimmy “Guitarman” Buzuzi, who has been on tour in the United States of America since April last year, has released his second solo CD titled Victory.

Buzuzi is confident that the new 11-track album, which features a rendition of music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s old hit Ndirangarirei, will hoist his music career to a higher level.

“The Victory CD is a compilation of songs that I composed over the past few years and I managed to make time to record the 11 tracks this past October…I believe there is so much growth both in guitar skill and technique compared with my debut CD Mind & Thoughts,” the acclaimed jazz guitarist told the Daily News.

Unlike his debut CD, Buzuzi is convinced that his latest one will appeal to diverse music fans.

“My approach on Victory is to reach beyond just the fans of Afro-jazz genre but to all the people out there . . . it contains easy sing-along melodies and a dance beat.

“I did the guitars, bass and arrangements with the help of a couple of local musicians. I am really excited about this project because I made room for guitars to lead and complement each other while maintaining both the Afro-beat and Zimbabwean guitar style,” said Buzuzi.

The veteran guitarist’s latest CD is largely instrumental.

“I maintained the instrumental approach. I let individuals interpret their own story from my music while they go about their day-to-day lives…the only vocal part I did on the album is the chorus of Ndirangarirei,” added the multi-talented guitarist.

Songs on the album include Angel, The Other 4(tribute), Song for Chad (my last born son), Ndaziva, Ndirangarirei (originally done by Oliver Mtukudzi), Mr Zeki, North Las Vegas, Karekare, Hallelujah, Sarawega and Strange But True.

Buzuzi, who went to America in April last year with Afro-jazz songbirds Clare Nyakujara and Eve Kawadza to join Cirque Zuma Zuma — an ensemble of diverse artistes from 16 African countries — has played with several leading local artistes.

“ I was an original member of Mateo & Friends and have played and recorded with Willom Tight, Plaxedes Wenyika, Pastor Charles Chiweshe, Oliver Mtukudzi, Patience Musa, Dudu Manhenga, Clare Nyakujara, Dino Mudondo, Bob Nyabinde, Patnus Chakabuda and many more,” he said.

The celebrated Zimbabwean artiste has toured several countries which include Namibia, Congo Brazzaville, USA, Canada and Tanzania.

“On these tours I shared stage with the likes of Hugh Masekela, Jimmy Dludlu, Yossour Ndour and the late Brenda Fassie,” said Buzuzi who is currently based in California.