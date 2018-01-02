Zim students scale Andes mountains

HARARE - Falcon College is celebrating two of its students who managed to get to the peak of the Andes mountain range, at 6962 metres above sea level,

The Andes in Argentina is the highest mountain range outside Asia where the Himalaya is located, with a 0,4 percent chance of getting to the peak.

The students Joshua (17) and Stephen Freeth (16), from George Grey House, overcame brutal weather conditions to get to the top and raised the school’s and the Zimbabwean flags on the top of the mountain.

“It was hard and it was cold and at times it was brutal — but they all made it to the top. They were accompanied by their father,...Ben Freeth, his friend, James, and Godson, Tristan (14),” the Esigodini-based school said on Facebook.

“The chances were at 0,4 percent probability of all getting to the summit when looking at previous expedition statistics — and that’s not taking into account that they did not use guides or porters and that it is almost unheard of for children to climb the mountain.

“They proudly raised both the Zimbabwe flag with the cross above it and the Falcon flag.

They planted an identical cross on the summit to the one they planted on the top of Mount Kilimanjaro two years ago. #andes #falconcollege #proudlyfalcon #sicituradastra #proudlyzimbabwean #climbingmountains #chile #argentina.”

Falcon is a private boarding school in Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province.