Poll test for ED

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  2 January 2018 8:04AM  •  1 comment

HARARE – Political careers of a number of bigwigs in Zanu PF are hanging by the thread as more and more cadres in the lower ranks of the party are itching to take them head on during primary polls set for the first quarter of this year, the Daily News can report.

In previous party polls, Zanu PF chefs used to have it easy because of the aura of invincibility around them, and the fact that former first secretary and president of the party Robert Mugabe used to shield them from competition.

See more details in today’s paper....

Who cares about polls by this satan party . It is interesting that the dailynews is also reporting more zanu news like the Herald . Please we need to know other stories like news on youth who were arrested for demonstrating against Mnangagwa in Byo when he visited there .

Dave - 2 January 2018

