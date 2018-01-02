Poll test for ED

HARARE – Political careers of a number of bigwigs in Zanu PF are hanging by the thread as more and more cadres in the lower ranks of the party are itching to take them head on during primary polls set for the first quarter of this year, the Daily News can report.

In previous party polls, Zanu PF chefs used to have it easy because of the aura of invincibility around them, and the fact that former first secretary and president of the party Robert Mugabe used to shield them from competition.

See more details in today’s paper....