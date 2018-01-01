Prophet nabbed over rape

HARARE - A self-styled Harare prophet has been dragged to court facing rape charges after he reportedly told a congregant that her problems could only be solved by having sexual intercourse with him.

Herbert Senda, 34, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa on Saturday and was released on $50 bail.

He was ordered to continue residing at his given address in Harare and not interfere with witnesses and investigations.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime in August last year the woman visited Senda at his shrine in Budidriro 4 Paddocks seeking spiritual help for the problems she faced.

The court heard that when she arrived Senda began praying for her and started caressing the woman’s stomach.

It was alleged that Senda told the victim her problems could only be solved during a ceremony where the clergyman would insert his privates into hers.

Senda reportedly continued touching the lady and eventually raped her.

After the act, she began crying but Senda threatened the woman with death if she revealed the ordeal before dropping her off at a bus terminus.

It was further alleged that the following day Senda met with the woman again and they proceeded to Budiriro 4 Paddocks.

Senda had told the woman that he received a prophetic message for her but began apologising when they met.

The woman then told Senda she was going to tell her mother about the previous incident but got threatened with death again.

It was alleged that Senda then started praying while caressing the woman’s breasts.

He undressed her and raped the woman again, the court heard.

The matter was later reported to the police leading to Senda’s arrest and the woman was sent for medical examinations.

A medical affidavit that was compiled will be used in court as evidence.