Diamonds theft suspects arrested

HARARE - A female diamond sorter who reportedly connived with her workmates and manipulated security and Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) at Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) before stealing gems worth $500 000 has been nabbed.

Tapiwa Janet Marange, 32, reportedly went on to purchase a white Honda Fit car using proceeds of the crime, which was later discovered by the police during investigations.

Marange appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande on Saturday charged with theft and was granted $300 bail, ordered to continue residing at her present address and not interfere with witnesses.

Her co-accused, Anesu Dhliwayo, was, however, denied bail by the same court after it was noted that there was overwhelming evidence against him.

Marange and Dhliwayo were employed in the diamond sorting division where the precious stones were graded.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that between January 1 and December 21 last year at 90 Mutare Road, ZCDC offices in Harare, Marange and Dhliwayo were employed by the complainant as sorters.

The court heard that their duties included grading and handling of diamonds inside the sort house at ZCDC.

Marange reportedly connived with other employees Tobias Mukundu, Elphas Dhaka and Stalin Munyanyi to steal the precious mineral from their employer.

According to State papers, Mukundu was an internal security guard responsible for protecting diamonds from theft by employees, Dhaka a sorter and Munyanyi operated the CCTV monitoring movements to detect thefts that would occur within the company.

Acting in common purpose with a suspected illegal diamond dealer Tapiwa Marange who is still at large Dhliwayo and his gang would take turns to smuggle fake diamonds into the sort house.

The court heard that Dhliwayo’s workmates Mukundu and Munyanyi would make sure that their colleagues were not detected at security and CCTV levels facilitating smooth exchange of the diamonds for fake ones.

It was alleged that Marange would use fake diamonds that had the same weight as the original ones in a bid to cover up the offence.

After the diamonds would have been stolen Mukundu and Munyanyi would ensure that Marange and other workmates leave the sort house where diamonds are graded without being detected by CCTV or internal security.

According to State papers they would sell the stolen diamonds to a known black market dealer in United States dollars before sharing the proceeds among themselves.