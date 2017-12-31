Ndoro signs for Ajax Cape Town

HARARE - Zimbabwe international Tendai Ndoro is hoping to re-ignite his career in the South African Absa Premiership after completing a two-year deal with Ajax Cape Town yesterday.

Ndoro found no joy at Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly since leaving South African giants Orlando Pirates four months ago with just four league appearances and a single goal to show.

The Urban Warriors have struggled this season sitting second from bottom with 13 points from 14 matches which saw them part ways with Stanley Menzo to pave way for the Turkish mentor Muhsin Ertugral, who has had previous stints with the PSL side.

Interestingly, Ertugral worked with Ndoro first at Mpumalanga Black Aces and at Pirates last season, before he resigned in November 2016 following a string of poor results.

And Ertugral, who has a mammoth task ahead of him has once again linked up with Ndoro in his quest to turn around fortunes of the Urban Warriors.

Ertugral revealed his vision for the club in the second half of the season which includes beefing up his side.

“Having a player of Tendai’s magnitude and calibre on board for any coach is a massive boost, he is a great player and hopefully he can rise to the occasion,” Ertugral told the club’s official website.

“I am very excited to work with him once more, in South Africa he will be a very valuable player to any team and I am confident he will do very well for us. I am very, very pleased to have him at the club and thank you to the club’s management for making this a transfer happen. He is the complete package, he has played overseas, performed for big clubs in the past and his experience will be a valuable asset. There are a lot of talented youngsters at the club and Ndoro will help them in reaching their potential.

“He (Tendai) is firing on all cylinders and hopefully we can get back to winning ways for our loyal supporters.”

The signing of Ndoro could close the door for CAPS United striker John Zhuwawo, who has been linked with a move to the Urban Warriors recently.

Zhuwawo, who showed a lot of potential after he was registered by the club in the second half of the season, was believed to be nearing a move to Ajax Cape Town but it now seems highly unlikely following the arrival of Ndoro.