Let's emulate ED's work ethic

EDITOR — First and foremost I would like to congratulate Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for being inaugurated as new President of the current dispensation in Zimbabwe.

Not only have the hopes of the entire citizenry of our beautiful nation been lifted highly, but our new President’s work ethic is phenomenal. Let me hastily reveal to the world what inspired me to write this letter in expression of my appreciation of what our president is doing.

It was particularly humbling to spot Mnangagwa’s motorcade outside his offices at Munhumutapa Building on December 26, 2017, as I drove down Samora Machael Avenue late afternoon.

The apparent fact was that the top civil servant was at work when most of us enjoyed the aftermath of Christmas Day in the comfort of our homes. What an exemplary fit from you Mr President.

Looking back in the not so distant past, Zimbabwe was in deep search of its soul largely gutted by the evils of corruption, injustice and bad governance.

But Mnangagwa’s passion to change the course of direction can not be second guessed. The most sad fact previously was that Zimbabweans were now being systematically fed with a continuous menu of false and cramped choices, sumptuously decorated by the post-colonial narrative of “regime change”.

There had been a great lack of precise solution to the scourge of corruption in top offices of the government under the leadership of former president Robert Mugabe.

In spite of the scandals plaguing the corridors of most government institutions, it had become plain apparent that the fight against corruption was rudderless and in absolute disarray.

Apparently this shameful state of affairs could not be divorced from the ruling Zanu PF party’s power battles. The succession melee had worsened the situation by churning out cold blooded looting prodigies with scant or no regard for the plight of the poor citizens who constituted majority.

In conformity to the saying that a fish rots from the head, our civil service had become a decomposing body, but alas, we have a new head of State with a completely new game plan. He is not alone in the war to change the way we should do business, as we have witnessed the supportive actions of an equally industrious First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa has made his intentions crystal clear for everyone to copy. He is walking the talk and everyone must follow suit. It all starts at individual level, spreading out. Once we take this up personally and seriously, there will be tremendous change in Zimbabwe.

Those that are serious about changing the fortunes of our country must push out the lazy and corrupt elements. We must never accommodate laziness and its benefactors. Our turn around will never come from outside but within.

George Machanja,

Harare.