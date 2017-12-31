HARARE - History will record that it was a previously under-estimated woman, Grace “Dr Stop It” Mugabe, who succeeded in spectacular fashion to achieve what hardened male gladiators who include opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and former American and British leaders George W Bush and Tony Blair had dismally failed to do — to engineer former president Robert Mugabe’s fall from power.

And in the end, it also took military tanks controlling the streets of Harare under the guise of Operation Restore Legacy to stop this then increasingly powerful woman from completely effecting what fearless former war veterans’ leader, Jabulani Sibanda, had colourfully but prophetically called a bedroom coup d'état at State House.

Read full story in today's paper.