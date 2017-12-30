Mlotshwa appointed Sables committee chair

HARARE - Prominet lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa has been appointed chairperson of the organising committee of Zimbabwe’s rugby team — Sables.

Mlotshwa, a devout rugby fan and sponsor, this past season he spearheaded the formation of Sables Trust through his law firm Titan Law.

The committee is the Sable’s welfare body in the team’s quest to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

If they qualify, it will be the first time Zimbabwe will play at rugby’s biggest showpiece since 1991.

The new Zimbabwe Rugby Union executive led by former international winger Aaron Jani has placed World Cup qualification as the chief priority.

Zimbabwe was the first African country to play at the Rugby World Cup after the Sables competed in the inaugural tournament in 1987 and then in 1991.

Mlotshwa has not wasted time and is in the process of appointing a seven-member committee comprised of “credible and successful people who do not need to make a living from rugby”, and which will be announced early next year.

This committee will essentially handle most of the affairs of the men’s national rugby side, in particular finances and logistics, in order that the Sables are provided the best possible circumstances within which to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

In his letter of appointment Jani expects the organising committee to: “Assemble a working committee that will be responsible in the organising of activities (camps, tours and games) for the Zimbabwe Sables team.

“Plan the road map of the Zimbabwe Sables and will be guided by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union technical committee. To fundraise for the Zimbabwe Sables team’s needs (camps, tours, tournaments insurance and medical needs).

“To set and pay out allowances for the players, technical stuff and any additional consultants that the team may need from time to time among other things.”

The committee, Jani said will include a member of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union executive committee, secretariat or a board member of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and will enter into sponsorship, partnership on behalf of the team with the consent of the team in writing.

Jani added: “ The committee may not enter into debt except with the direct consent of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union in writing. It will run a bank account for the Zimbabwe Sables, all transactions will be counter signed by the authorised members of the board or secretariat and in accordance with the financial policy.

“The committee will provide books of accountants for audit in line with financial committee dictates and requirements and will be answerable to the Zimbabwe Rugby Union executive committee.

The Zimbabwe Sables organising committee shall meet as and when necessary, all deliberations, discussions and documentation specific to the Zimbabwe Sables organising committee shall remain strictly private and confidential — such information cannot be shared with any party outside the executive or the Zimbabwe Sables organising committee.