ED tightens grip on power

HARARE - In a move that has been widely interpreted as aimed at consolidating his grip on power, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed his deputy retired general Constantino Chiwenga to also head the Defence ministry — barely a week after the latter left his position as commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

This is the first time since the country gained its independence from Britain in April 1980 that a civilian will not be playing an oversight role over the Defence ministry.

