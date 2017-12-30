Davido in no-show again

HARARE - Nigerian music star Davido has sold Harare a dummy again, after failing to touch down for the My Lilly Concert, which was scheduled for Alex Sports Club last night, leaving local promoters 2 Kings Entertainment in a fix.

Just like fellow controversial South African artiste Zodwa Wabantu, the Skelewu hit maker, has failed to make an appearance for the third time, leading to the cancellation of the show.

Tichaona Mharadze of 2 Kings Entertainment told the Daily News the development left them haemorrhaging financially.

“He (Davido) was nowhere to be found. He didn’t even communicate despite us paying him in advance. We have bought air tickets for his nine-member entourage and this included four for the business class.

“We have facilitated their working permits well in advance but surprisingly no word from him when we needed him,” Mharadze said.

“We never imagined he can be so cruel.”

Jah Prayzah, one of the event organisers, announced that the show had been cancelled yesterday morning through a Facebook post.

“It is sad to announce that My Lilly Concert (scheduled for Alex Sports Club) will no longer be taking place tomorrow (yesterday). This is to reasons beyond our control as we tried to ensure that all my fans enjoy the performance of the song live in Zimbabwe but unfortunately it wouldn’t be, not this time again.

“Over the past years we have tried to deliver what we promise, it pains me to say this time around we did not pull through in providing you with the event we promised,” reads the Facebook post.

“For all those who had bought their advance tickets please visit the branch you bought the tickets from and an instant refund will be done for you.”

Initially, Davido was supposed to share the stage with Jah Prayzah at Harare International Conference Centre to officially launch Kutonga Kwaro album on October 13 but he failed to show up on the date of the concert as he was picked up by the police in Nigeria in connection with a murder case that involved his friend Tagbo Umeike.

Jah Prayzah went on to launch his album in the absence of Davido, before a full house.

Local promoters — 2 Kings Entertainment — who were behind the Davido concert went on to slot a compensatory gig on November 25, but it never came to pass. They later moved it to December 29 but still Davido failed to show up.

Ironically, Davido never put an effort to promote the Harare show as he was busy marketing his sold out 30 Billion Concert held in Lagos, Nigeria on December 27.

Though Mharadze was reluctant to reveal the prejudice he suffered, it is on record that on a normal show, the If hit maker charges about $100 000 to perform outside Nigeria.

According to rates previously availed by HKN Music, co-owned by Davido and his elder brother Ade, to another Zimbabwean promoter, it costs at least $100 000 to hire Davido and his 12-member strong band.

Additionally, the interested promoter has to pay for five business class air tickets and seven economy class tickets as well as two executive suites and 10 standard rooms.

Once in the host country, Davido requires two SUVs and a luxury bus in addition to two personal body guards.

The promoter who hires Davido must also pay a daily per diem of $100 for all the 12 members of his band.

If a promoter opts to bring only Davido and a DJ, he has to part with $60 000.

The Nigerian star, who travels with a six-member travelling party, will demand two executive suites, four standard rooms, three business class air tickets, three economy class tickets, two SUVs and two personal bodyguards. The promoter will also be required to pay a daily per diem of $100 for the six-member travelling party.