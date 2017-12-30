Chungwa dumps CAPS

HARARE - CAPS United are paying the price for failing to tie down their players on time as striker Dominic Chungwa has left the club to sign South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Polokwane City on a free transfer.

According to reports from South Africa, Chungwa, who was the Golden Boot winner after scoring 17 goals in the just ended Castle Lager Premiership season, has signed a three-year contract with Rise and Shine.

Chungwa’s contract with the Green Machine expires tomorrow and he is free to sign for City and reports are that he could make his debut when Polokwane City face Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium next weekend in a league match.

Chungwa will arrive at Polokwane City with a heavy burden on his shoulders as Rise and Shine currently sit fourth from bottom with 15 points from 14 matches having picked only three wins, six draws and five defeats and are in desperate need to move up the ladder.

“He is quality striker. He has been scoring a lot of goals in Zimbabwe this season,” kick-off.com reported.

“There were two other teams in the PSL that were interested in him but he opted to sign for Polokwane City.”

At Polokwane City Chungwa will join link up with fellow Zimbabweans in goalkeeper George Chigova and Walter Musona.

Chungwa will compete with the current Absa league’s top scorer Rodney Ramagalela and Musona for a place in the starting line-up.

Chungwa’s future with the Green Machine was always in doubt after they failed to negotiate for a contract renewal on time.

But Chungwa is however, not the only player whose contract expires tomorrow.

A host of Makepekepe key players will free to negotiate with other clubs from Monday for possible moves away from the Green Machine.

The Green Machine, who finished fifth on the log table, a distant 14 points behind eventual winners FC Platinum, find themselves in a fix as players like Devon Chafa, Moses Muchenje, Joel Ngodzo, Edmore Sibanda and Valentine Musarurwa could all leave for free during this off-season as their contracts are set to expire tomorrow.

Soccer Star of the Year finalist Chafa is already being linked with a move to some local teams and several Absa Premiership clubs as well as other clubs in North African countries.

Chafa was one of the standout players for Makepekepe both in the league and the African Champions League where he put in some outstanding performances.

Also striker John Zhuwawo, who showed a lot of potential after he was registered by the club in the second half of the season, is believed to be on the radar of Absa Premiership side Ajax Cape Town.

The Green Machine were left a weakened side following the departures of players like Abbas Amidu, Ronald Chitiyo and Ronald Pfumbidzayi following their impressive performances in the champions league.

Defender Dennis Dauda was also sold to fellow Premiership side Yadah FC due to disciplinary reasons.

The club’s chief executive Cuthbert Chitima, however, revealed to the Daily News in earlier interviews that they have agreed in principle with some of their players to renew their contracts.