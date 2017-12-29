Rooney's time to shine

HARARE - Ronald Chitiyo could finally make his debut for his Tunisian side CS Sfaxien when the international transfer window opens in four days time.

Chitiyo signed for CS Sfaxien from CAPS United in August — signing a three-year deal but was not able to make an appearance for the Tunisian giants after they were banned by Fifa from registering new players until January 2018 over a previous improper player transfer.

The ban by the world football governing board came to the fore when CS Sfaxien were denied to register Nigerian youth international defender, Lukman Zakari whom they had signed in February 2016.

Earlier this year, Zimbabwean forward Matthew Rusike’s intended move to CS Sfaxien collapsed after it emerged that the club has been slapped with a transfer ban.

Rusike later signed for another Tunisian side Club Africain.

However, the former Dynamos star has been training with the club since he signed for them and is now expected to make his long awaited debut when the Tunisian league resumes in January.

CS Sfaxien were scheduled to complete their first half of the season with a clash against Monastir last night before the league takes a break for the New Year’s holiday.

Speaking to the Daily News from Tunis, Chitiyo said he is relishing the opportunity of making his debut.

“It has been a few months for me without playing football. As a player you always want to play but I also think it was a blessing in disguise for me because I used that time to acclimatise and now I think I am in a better state than when I arrived,” Chitiyo said.

“I know it’s not going to be easy. There will be fierce competition at the club to get a starting berth but for now all I can say is that I am ready to do my part for the club.

“CS Sfaxien is not a small club. They are a huge team here with huge history and I am proud to be part of the group.

“They have great people and so far my time here has been okay I cannot complain of anything yet.

“The team has quality and the reception they gave me was very warm, I felt like I had been here for years.”

CS Sfaxien are second on the 14-team table with 28 points eight behind log leaders Espérance having played 14 matches.

They have only lost twice picking eight wins while also posting four draws.

With the Tunisian league set to resume on January 21, Chitiyo has been allowed to visit his family back home for just a week.

“I miss home and it’s good I have been granted an opportunity to go and see my family this holiday.

“I will be in Zimbabwe for only a week before returning to begin preparations for the second half of the season,” Chitiyo said.

Chitiyo caught the eye following impressive performances in the Caf Champions League for CAPS United.

The Green Machine came close for a place in the last eight falling to a crushing defeat to USM Alger of Algeria in their final match.

The 25-year-old shone for the Green Machine throughout the campaign — scoring some important goals for Makepekepe which at one point saw him being included in the tournament’s team of the week.