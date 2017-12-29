Davido compensatory concert on tonight

HARARE - Nigerian music star Davido is expected to arrive in the country today for a once-off performance scheduled for Alexandra Sports Club in the capital tonight courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment.

Davido was billed to perform in the country on October 13 during the launch of Jah Prayzah’s latest album Kutonga Kwaro but failed as he was picked up by police in his home country Nigeria over a murder case involving his friend Tagbo Umeike.

Now, Davido is coming to fulfil the concert and he will share the stage with Jah Prayzah whom he collaborated with on the single My Lilly.

Tonight’s event is themed My Lilly Concert.

“Basically, we are not expecting profits from the concert. We have organised this event just to fulfil the promise we made to our fans in October,” said one of the concert organisers Tich Mharadze of 2 Kings Entertainment.

As if trying to mend relationship with Sniper Storm, 2 Kings Entertainment has added the veteran Zimdancehall musician on the line up tonight.

Last year in December, Sniper Storm was offered $50 on “take it or leave it deal” for him to perform at the Jah Cure concert which took place at Harare International Conference Centre but he rejected the offer arguing the amount was too little for a musician of his calibre.

Meanwhile, on a normal show, the Skelewu hit maker charges about $100 000 to perform outside Nigeria but Mharadze said they have capitalised on sound social relations they shared with the young artiste.

“Though we poured some money in organising Jah Prayzah’s launch featuring Davido, we were not so worried as Davido was invited by Jah Prayzah to grace his album launch considering the two collaborated on the song My Lilly hence he did not use his standard rates in charging us.

“He gave us relaxed conditions. We were yet to pay him; we have agreed to pay him after the show,” Mharadze said then.

According to rates previously availed by HKN Music, co-owned by Davido and his elder brother Ade, to another Zimbabwean promoter, it costs at least $100 000 to hire Davido and his 12-member strong band.

Additionally, the interested promoter has to pay for five business class air tickets and seven economy class tickets as well as two executive suites and 10 standard rooms.

Once in the host country, Davido requires two SUVs and a luxury bus in addition to two personal body guards.

The promoter who hires Davido must also pay a daily per diem of $100 for all the 12 members of his band.

If a promoter opts to bring only Davido and a DJ, he has to part with $60 000.

The Nigerian star, who will bring a six-member travelling party, will demand two executive suites, four standard rooms, three business class air tickets, three economy class tickets, two SUVs and two personal bodyguards.

The promoter will also be required to pay a daily per diem of $100 for the six-member travelling party.