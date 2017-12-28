We all need to fight against rape

EDITOR — I am alarmed at the rate at which women and especially children are being sexually violated by shameless individuals in our society.

Everyday, reports of rape of both minors and women flood our media, and police stations while many others are unreported.

I call upon the responsible authorities to take sterner measures to curb this evil.

The victims, especially women, should speak out on this issue instead of keeping quiet about it.

To make matters worse some women even go as far as to say that women who are raped bring it upon themselves.

If this war is to be won both men and women should raise their voices against rape.

The government needs to impose even stiffer penalties on sexual offenders and carry out intensive awareness campaigns against this vice.

These campaigns should reach even the most remote areas in our country were many other cases go unreported.

Non-governmental organisations and other donors also need to play their part as they are in this fight.

To all men out there, let us be a source of protection for our children and women of Zimbabwe.

Let us stand behind them especially the little ones who look up to us for guidance, inspiration, comfort and protection.

This evil definitely scars someone for life and in some cases even counselling does not completely deal with this problem.

As Zimbabweans we should all speak up against the sexual abuse of women and children and even some men.

Concerned,

Harare