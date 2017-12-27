Anti-corruption blitz targets more bigwigs

staff writer  •  27 December 2017 10:37AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Government’s fight against corruption has gathered momentum with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) widening its dragnet to include the private sector and local authorities where the anti-graft body is investigating tender scams which might have prejudiced government tens of millions of dollars.

This comes as former ministers and senior parastatal officials who served in deposed ex-president Robert Mugabe’s government have been arrested and brought before the courts in a crackdown which could net more former Zanu PF bigwigs in the coming week.

Read full story in today's paper.

Comments (1)

will comment in today's paper

abubakah - 27 December 2017

