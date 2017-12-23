Kwese develops unique news strategy

HARARE – Kwese TV, which does not produce its own news, has developed what it describes as “a unique and powerful strategy on news” that ensures all the African regions are catered for.

The Pan African TV channel’s spokesperson says this strategy is a three-pronged one.

“First of all we ensure that local public TV channels in each market are all on the platform. Next we look to carry all Pan African 24-hour news channels, if we can get them.

“There are only a few African countries where you find a 24-hour all-news channel. Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ethiopia are the only countries with 24-hour news channels; we have loaded most of them already. We should be done by March.

“Finally we want people to see global news channels from each region of the world. We have channels from the United States of America, Europe, United States of America, Middle East, China, India, and Japan. This is now almost complete. We are currently only left with two news channels to load on the system,” said the Kwese TV spokesperson.

Kwese added that the approach is aimed at giving its customers full, local, regional, continental and global news channels. There are also business news channels like CNBC and Bloomberg.

“We are very happy with our news coverage. It is the best you can get,” he said.