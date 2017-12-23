Intwasa Extra ready to roar

BULAWAYO – Intwasa Extra, which will run in Zimbabwe’s second largest city from December 28 to 31, has been described by the organisers as a “festive season festival bonus.”

Festival spokesperson Nkululeko Nkala told Daily News that the imminent event would be a spillover programme from the main Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo which took place in the City of Kings from September 27 to 30.

The event will showcase six arts genres, theatre, music, poetry, comedy, dance as well as arts and craft.

He added that this year would mark the second consecutive year they are hosting Intwasa Extra.

“It’s not an annual event as yet. It will happen as and when resources are available,” said Nkala.

Given the financial challenges suffered by the main event of one of Zimbabwe’s second largest festivals last September, the forthcoming Intwasa Extra has come as a big surprise to many.

“This edition is not a sign that suddenly resources are now available, it does not necessarily mean that Intwasa has suddenly hit gold. This is happening at the benevolence of another partner.

“But most importantly it is to celebrate Zimbabwean people’s resilience against hardship and welcoming the new feeling of hope that has engulfed the country,” said the Intwasa spokesperson.

Nkala, who, could not be drawn into revealing the partner who has made Intwasa Extra possible, is optimistic that the four-day arts extravaganza being celebrated under the theme “Celebrating a New Era,” will turn out to be a memorable festive season present.

“The choice of festive season is driven by the mood. We also thought that in between the other parties we throw in good theatre and amazing shows,” he said, adding that the mini festival has lined up eight events.

“All is set. Theatre is booked, shows rehearsed and publicity is out there. So come December 28 Extra begins.

“We have arts and craft and Ihloka on the 29th. There are plays titled Walk with me, The Arrangement and the Poetry open Mic Show on the 30th.”

Other events on the programme to look forward to include the Women, Wine and Words and an all-white party set for Bulawayo Theatre on New Year’s Eve.

Another potential highlight will be the return of the comedy night which according to the organisers failed to take place in September “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

According to Nkala the comedy night, set for the first day of the festival, will include great jesters like Carl Joshua Ncube, Doc Vikela, Ntando Van Moyo and Mandla Simbarashe.

Rising songstress Tariro Negitare is expected to be one of the headline acts of the Women, Wine and Words event. She will share the stage with upcoming artistes such as Thandy Dhlana Jele. The event will also feature poets such as Black Pearl who is set to leave for Germany soon for a cultural exchange programme as well as Xtreme and Lady Profound.