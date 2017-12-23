FCP move excites Mukombwe

HARARE – Talented full back James Mukombwe considers his loan move to Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum to be a “great opportunity” that will allow him to take “the next step”.

FC Platinum will be the country’s sole representatives in the African Champions League and are desperate to assemble a competitive side as they seek to reach the group stages of the lucrative tournament.

They have a tricky route to reach the group stages after being drawn against Angolan champions Desportivo de Agosto in the preliminary round.

The Zimbabwean champions will then travel to Angola on the weekend of February 9-11 before hosting their opponents at Mandava Stadium a week later.

If Norman Mapeza’s side get past Desportivo de Agosto, they will then face the winner of the tie between South African side Bidvest Wits and Pamplemousses of Mauritius.

And Mukombwe one of the most enterprising wing-backs in the country, who had a stellar season with Black Rhinos, became the first player to be snatched by the reigning champions.

Conquering Africa is the next challenge facing the platinum miners, and Mukombwe believes he has linked up with the ideal club to aid him in those efforts.

“Definitely, this is a great opportunity for me,” Mukombwe told the Daily News.

“I think this is the next step up; Champions League football. This is a massive club, great history, so I am looking forward to it. I just want to do well for the club, do well for the fans, coach and rest of the players.

“Hopefully, I can take my career to the next step, hopefully have a successful season. It’s one opportunity any player would hope for and I only need to make full use of it.”

Apart from being solid at the back, Mukombwe is also deadly at dead ball situations and will be a valuable addition to Mapeza’s side next season.

The platinum miners are expected to re-group during the first week of next month to begin serious preparations for their campaign in the champions league which gets off the ground in February.

FC Platinum are still being linked with a number of players as they try to beat the December 31 deadline to register their squad for the 2018 African Champions League campaign.

The Zvishavane-based side has been heavily linked with Ngezi Platinum Stars utility player Liberty Chakoroma.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, however, insist that Chakoroma still has a running contract with them which runs out at the end of next year.

There are also players from outside the country which are being linked with FC Platinum although Mapeza is yet to make a decision yet.