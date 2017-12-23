Desportivo bolster squad

HARARE – FC Platinum’s African Champions League opponents Desportivo de Agosto are leaving no stone unturned as they bid to bolster their squad ahead of next year’s competition.

Desportivo have signed Nigerian defender Kehind Yisa Anifowoshe from Oman side Alitihat as they prepare for the African safari.

The Zimbabwean champions were drawn to play against the Angolan side in the preliminary round of the Africa’s premier inter-club competition with the first leg set for the weekend of February 9-11.

Pure Platinum Play will then host the Angolan champions at Mandava Stadium a week later.

In the event that Norman Mapeza’s side gets past Desportivo, they will set up a final qualifying round clash with either Bidvest Wits of South Africa or Mauritius’ Pamplemousses.

“The 24-year-old Nigerian central defender...Anifowoshe is the new addition in our squad,” Desportivo said on their official website yesterday.

“The defender, who was with Alitihat of Oman, on the South Eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula last season, has good qualities for his position. In the past, Yisa had played for Nigerian teams notably Kwara United, Sahel FC, and MFM FC.”

Besides Anifowoshe, the club which is owned by the Angolan defence forces has also resigned their former goalkeeper Neblu from fellow Girabola side Interclube.

Neblu left Desportivo two seasons ago but has rejoined his teammates as they prepare for the Champions League and to defend the league title they won this season.

“The good children always come back home, I feel happy,” the goalkeeper told the Desportivo website after completing his move earlier this week.

“One of my goals for the next season is to make the team invincible and defend our league title.”

Neblu is currently in camp with the Angola national team ahead of the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) final to be held in Morocco next month.

Desportivo coach Zoran Manojlovic has also promoted two players from the club’s academy – Mario Balburdia (20) and Cirilo da Silva (19) – into the first team for next year.

Mario is a central midfielder while Cirilo plays on either wings.