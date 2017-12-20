Mnangagwa to present Sona

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to deliver his inaugural state-of-the-nation address (Sona) today.

The president will appear before Parliament upon its invitation, where a joint session of the lower and upper house will sit in the National Assembly.

National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda told the house yesterday: “I wish to inform this House that His Excellency will tomorrow deliver the Sona address.”

As required by the Constitution, the president will be updating Parliament on the policies he plans to put in place to fix the challenges confronting the country.

In it, Mnangagwa is expected to report on the dire state of the country, unveil the government’s agenda for the coming year, and may also propose to Parliament certain legislative measures. This programme sets out government’s plans to address various key government programmes.

Mnangagwa will address the nation in his capacity as head of State, not only as head of government.

The Sona is a constitutional obligation.

Prior to the Sona, the 2017 National Budget was presented to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on December 7, by Patrick Chinamasa, who is back at the Treasury again with the title Finance and Economic Planning minister.

The speech that he delivered was a summary of the full National Budget Statement for 2018, which was tabled together with the Budget Estimates for the 2018 financial year in the “Blue Book” and a Departmental Draft of the Finance (2018) Bill which gives effect to proposals on tax, VAT, customs and excise duties and mining royalties.

After the Sona today, Parliament adjourns to January 9.