Meat price hike meeting adjourned

Bridget Mananavire  •  20 December 2017 10:59AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s meat producers yesterday met briefly with Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development minister Mike Bimha to discuss the sharp spike in meat prices.

The meeting was abandoned mid-way as Bimha excused himself to attend Cabinet.

According to officials at the ministry, no position had been reached on the price increases when the meeting was adjourned.

Meat prices have rocketed, with commercial beef which cost $4,50/kg at the end of October going up by 66 percent and selling at between $7,50/kg and $9/kg while the price of super fillet has risen to as much as $16/kg.

In addition to being in short supply following the outbreak of avian flu, chicken prices have risen from just $3,50/kg to $7/kg, signifying a 100 percent increase. There have been shocking pictures of full chicken priced at $17 from one of the supermarkets.

The Tuesday meeting followed another meeting Bimha had held with bakers and other industry players on Monday to look the 10 percent bread price hike.

Bakers were forced to reduce the price of a loaf of bread to the “old price” of $0,90 and $1.

Bimha said government was also working to address the issue of price increases across the board.

Bakers had justified the increase of bread prices citing rising production costs.

Zimbabwe has been recording price hikes of several commodities with indications that the looming Christmas holiday will be gloomy for many families.

Industry has always operated on unethical criteria.. There is too much speculative behaviour amongst our business people. It looks like business wants to push the government against the wall by pushing up prices before the government is firmly in control. Under Mugabe, the country was on auto pilot, but now that we have a substantive leader, Industry has to shape up or ship out. Zimbabweans have been abused enough by unethical practices... And..I would suggest that all praise singers in public enterprises like Rueben Barwe and his ilk leave their jobs and join partisan organisations where their efforts will be better appreciated.. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans, not just the interests of one party...

C. Kandex - 20 December 2017

