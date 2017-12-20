Govt moves to reinstate auditor-general

HARARE - Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa yesterday moved a motion in the National Assembly to reappoint Mildred Chiri as the auditor-general after she was unceremoniously dismissed from her job in July, triggering cheers from legislators.

Former president Robert Mugabe was forced to concede defeat in the appointment of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) boss Mike Ndudzo as the auditor-general after his nomination was rejected by lawmakers.

This comes after legislators across the political divide forced Chinamasa to rescind the appointment of Ndudzo as the new auditor-general.

The IDC chief executive had been earmarked to replace the illustrious Chiri, whose term of office had expired.

But in a rare show of independence, Members of Parliament broke ranks with the Executive by shooting down the proposed appointment.

Yesterday, Chinamasa confirmed that new president Emmerson Mnangagwa had agreed to reappointed her

“To move that whereas, Subsection (1) of Section 310 (Appointment of auditor-general) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that an auditor-general is appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament; and whereas subsection (1)(a) of Section 340 (‘Appointments’) of the Constitution provides the President with the power to reappoint a public office holder into such office; now therefore, in terms of the aforementioned Subsection (1) of section 310 of the Constitution, this House resolves and approves that ... Chiri be appointed auditor-general of the Republic of Zimbabwe for a further term in office effective from the 25th of February 2017,” said the motion, which will be debated when Parliament reconvenes in January.



