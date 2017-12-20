Dance clash on tonight

HARARE - The dance clash is on tonight where more than 30 groups are set to take part.

The dance clash is running under the theme “Bye Bye 2017, Welcome 2018” and the event will feature Beverley “Bev” Sibanda, Zoey Sifelani, Wasu, Sarah D, Peter Kagomere, Pramastove, Fearless, Digital Queens, Unique Queens, Crazy Boys, Four Angels, Mageshi, Pala Fala, Mandisa Queens, Zero Degrees, All Stars, Kalawa, Red Piston, Naked Weapon and Chocolate among others.

The event will run concurrently with Bev’s celebrations for the award she won at a dance contest in South Africa on Thursday, a fete that saw her pocketing R50 000 and a trophy.

Bev won the Africa Storm Dancehall Queen at Baseline in Johannesburg after outshining other 20 dancers from different African countries.

There were no professional judges adjudicating the event but the winner was decided by the crowd.

Harpers Mapimhidze who manages Bev’s affairs said everyone is welcome to the event.

“As Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (Daz), we host end of year shows just to promote unity and harmony in the dance industry.

“This year’s edition is a bit unique considering we are also celebrating the achievement of our very own Bev who raised the Zimbabwe flag high in South Africa last week,” he said.

Bev first won the Africa Storm Dancehall Queen gong in 2015.

In 2015, Bev charmed Koffi Olomide when she just joined him on stage uninvited during the Harare International Carnival rhumba night concert held at Longcheng Plaza.

As she had impressed him, she was invited to feature in the Congolese’s video Election Angola which was released a couple of months ago.

In the video, Bev known by her legion of fans showcased her unique dancing skills making the video a marvel to watch.

Bev has become a household name in the country mainly because of her top notch dances that saw her touring a number of countries such as South Africa and United Kingdom among others.

She has won several gongs including Daz awards such as Best Female Dancer and Daz Dance Ambassador among others.