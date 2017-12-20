Chairman gets his car

HARARE - For rising Zimbabwean boxer Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana it still feels like a dream and he is failing to come to terms with his newly-found opulence.

Madziwana won himself a brand new Toyota Hiace and $2 000 cash after beating Robert Kachidza of Malawi in a Super Bantamweight title fight with a sixth round knockout at Stodart Hall in Mbare last weekend.

The bout was organised by Delta Force Boxing Academy in conjunction with Gypsite Electronics and Contractors.

Madziwana, who was presented with his Toyota Hiace yesterday by the sponsors, said it still feels like a “dream” to him.

“Firstly, I would like to thank God for taking me this far,” he said.

“I would also want to thank our sponsors ... for their unwavering support. Many thanks also go to my stable Delta Force Boxing Academy.

“You know up to now, I still can’t believe it. It feels like I am dreaming. Maybe I will wake up. It’s something that I never dreamt of. I am really grateful.”

Madziwana added: “I hope this is the beginning of great things in my career. I hope to become world champion one day. I just need to stay focussed and keep working hard.”

Gypsite director Clemence Zingoni said his company would continue supporting boxing in the country.

“We were approached by Clyde and he shared his vision with us. We saw something special in it and we decided to partner them,” Zingoni said.

“We then purchased a top class ring for them to use. We are actually happy to see the success of the King of the Kings Ghetto Explosion. We are actually motivated to see youngsters take boxing as a sport and profession.

“We actually want to do more for boxing. We urge Delta Force Boxing Academy to go to all corners of the country and look for talent. I believe there is immense boxing talent in the country. We look forward to a lasting relationship with Delta.”

Delta Force Boxing Academy director Clyde Musonda also paid tribute to their sponsors and revealed that boxing fans across the country should brace themselves for more fights starting next year.