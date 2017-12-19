Zifa, Mash feud escalates



HARARE - The fight between the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and Jonathan Mashingaidze has escalated after the association sucked in two more former employees in the feud.

Zifa, armed by the findings of an audit report compiled by Baker Tilly Gwatidzo Chartered Accountants on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 2011, revealed that former accounts personnel Fabion Vanganayi and Benjamin Dhewa also siphoned funds from the association.

In a written statement to the police yesterday, Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse accused Vanganayi and Dhewa for working in cahoots with Mashingaidze to misappropriate various amounts from the Zifa coffers.

“We made a report with the above RRB number on Saturday 16 December 2017 wherein the accused person was one...Mashingaidze,” Mamutse wrote.

“Further perusal of the information at hand has revealed that the accused worked with the following persons in committing the crimes in the report and others;...Dhewa and...Vanganayi.

“The criminal activities took place over several years with the parties taking advantage of their positions and influential offices to siphon money out of the institution fraudulently.

“There 3 cases in the 2011 Audit Report; theft of an amount of $41 215.00, theft of an amount of $99 648.00, fraud amounting to $744 635.00.”

Meanwhile, Sunday Chidzambwa will have to wait a little bit longer before he can take charge of his first Warriors assignment since confirmed as the substantive coach last week after Zifa yesterday called off the scheduled friendly tie against Zambia.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said the friendly match against Chipolopolo which was scheduled for December 23 will no longer go ahead as planned due to non-availability of the National Sports Stadium, which is also booked at the same day.

Gwesela said the other friendly match featuring Zimbabwe and South African Legends which was supposed to serve at the curtain raiser has also been called off. Chidzambwa had already picked his squad to face Zambia.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association regrets to inform all football stakeholders that the proposed Christmas challenge cup between the senior teams of Zimbabwe and Zambia has been cancelled due to the non-availability of the National Sports Stadium on December 23,” reads a statement.

“The match between the legends of South African football and their counterparts from Zimbabwe which was supposed to serve as pre-match entertainment has also been called-off.

“The association was advised that the facility is booked for a wedding on the same date, therefore, the friendly match cannot go ahead.

“Zifa is concerned by the prioritising of non-sporting events ahead of football matches when it comes to access to the National Sports Stadium. Zifa unreservedly apologises to all stakeholders for all inconveniences caused.”