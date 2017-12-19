Ramaphosa camp divided over SG vote dispute

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s camp is deeply divided by the dispute over Senzo Mchunu’s defeat.

A leader from a province that supported Mchunu has dismissed the dispute lodged over 63 "non-existent" votes, and has urged the rest of the Ramapahosa team to accept that Ace Magashule is the new secretary general.

"We must move on, we were not successful. We shouldn’t fight over the outcome and risk creating chaos, and have uncertainty in the party and the ANC," he said.

This could collapse the conference, the worried leader, who did not want to be identified, said.

The ANC elective conference’s steering committee met on Tuesday morning over the dispute and it is now expected that the matter will be discussed at the next plenary session.

News24 has seen a video of the Ramaphosa caucus meeting on Tuesday morning, showing a leader that appears to be Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson David Makhura telling gathered delegates to fight over the matter when it is discussed in plenary.

If not resolved, the issue could delay the voting for 80 members of the party’s all-powerful national executive committee (NEC), expected to be done on Tuesday.

"We know that if that matter is not resolved, even when they go to vote for additional (members of the NEC), they will be disenfranchised, and that is not good," the leader, holding a loud hailer, is heard saying.