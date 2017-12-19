Opposition misreading political mood

19 December 2017 9:11AM  •  7 comments

HARARE - Recently, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and representatives of the MDC Alliance — Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa — were in the United States of America as part of an invitation to discuss the fall of former president Robert Mugabe.

The discussion included prospects of holding credible elections in Zimbabwe after the military intervention and the presence of soldiers on the streets.

HRW director for southern Africa Dewa Mavhinga and Biti testified before the United States Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health policy.

Their testimonies triggered a public backlash as there were seen as undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and his own commitment to making sweeping electoral reforms before the 2018 elections are held.

What infuriated most Zimbabweans was the recommendation to the US government to maintain sanctions against Zimbabwe until Mnangagwa’s administration had instituted democratic and electoral reforms as demanded by the opposition and local civic society organisations.

While we hold no brief for Mnangagwa and his administration, the MDC and rights group, appear to have misread the current political mood in the country.

The majority of ordinary Zimbabweans is concerned by bread and butter issues and would want to see if Mnangagwa can depart from Mugabe’s previous ruinous polices and improve livelihoods.

No well-meaning Zimbabwean would want to hear about sanctions especially at a time there is hope that the departure of Mugabe could lead to a new beginning for the suffering lot. Rights groups and the MDC appear to be driven by self interests to the detriment of the ordinary citizens considering that they decided to arrive at the conclusion of having the US maintain sanctions without having presented their demands to Mnangagwa’s government.

And considering that Mnangagwa and his government have been in office for less than a month, the actions of the MDC and the rights group expose lack of serious strategy needed by the opposition to conjure up a new narrative.

Since the inauguration of Mnangagwa as president and several policy pronouncements by his government — including many bright spots in the proposed 2018 National Budget — there has not been any real or meaningful intervention by the opposition other than claims government cloned its blueprints.

Where Zimbabwe stands today needs a new thrust by politicians – the MDC included – to chart a new beginning. The sanctions mantra, whether for or against, does not work anymore because the biggest story right now is that of bread and better issues.

Comments (7)

I think it is you that is missing the Political mood. They are about to install the coup leader as the Vice President. The opposition have it spot on. Full pressure until we see what their intentions are. The people were duped.

Real Democracy - 19 December 2017

Most of these local nwspapers seem not to be impartial or whether they are being forced to do so is a very sad state of affairs

Monso - 19 December 2017

What political mood? Yes, Mugabe is gone, but we want democratic, free, fair and credible elections. Zvamuri kutaura ndezvenyu. ZveZANU.PF #HazvisiZvedu.

Rejoice Ngwenya - 19 December 2017

I totally agree with this article, MDC alliance went off side on calling the US to maintain sanctions on us, what we need is a better Zimbabwe, with equal opportunities for everyone. we need to give the new government time to make these changes,

Sigudu - 19 December 2017

The MDC Alliance has lost the plot since the sanctions are hurting the ordinary man and woman who want food on their table. The people of Zimbabwe will definitely punish the party for inviting further sanctions on them

Chief Charumbira - 19 December 2017

It is fool hard to think that pple are buying this nonsense of so called sanctions . Actually it was l a coste who made a lot of noise on zbc and Herald the traditional zanu propagand machine for zanu . If they think that Mnangagwa is no popular let him call a rally and see if he will fill a stadium without ferrying pple from some where .

Diibulaanyika - 19 December 2017

There seems to be some confusion here. Some sections of the media claim that the MDC - T asked for sanctions to be lifted so as not to give the government any excuses, and this was confirmed by Peter Godwin who appeared alongside the MDC guys in the US SENATE. What then is the true story? Besides, were they invited or they went on their own accord? Since it looks like they were invited, why then are they being vilified??? I think at times we should get our facts right before we jump into conclusions. We are all happy Mugabe is gone, so let us please give these new guys a chance. I doubt if the opposition would have been anywhere near giving us hope, considering their state of confusion!!!!

MR COOPER - 19 December 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media