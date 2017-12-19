Music star Nhira proposes to girlfriend on stage

HARARE - Zimbabwean musician Brian Nhira, 24, one of the standout performers on season 10 on the American prime-time show, The Voice, proposed to his girlfriend Sonia Larcom during his annual hometown Christmas concert held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

Nhira’s proposal took over 1 500 music fans who attended his show hosted by the VanTrease Performing Arts Centre for Education at the Tulsa Community College Southeast Campus.

The rising Zimbabwean artiste, who was praised last year by American music star Pharrell Williams after an electric performance on the American prime-time show, confirmed his proposal to the boutique owner on Instagram.

“We sold out the Christmas show. It was the greatest moment of my career. Then In front of 1 500 people I asked Sonia Larcom to marry me and she said YES. It was the greatest moment of my life. I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” Nhira wrote.

Interestingly, Nhira, whose father is a church minister, chose to make the proposal during his annual hometown Christmas concert which he uses as a platform to raise funds for his charity initiatives in Zimbabwe.

Part of the proceeds from his first annual Christmas concert held at the same venue last year helped ship 500 backpacks and additional school supplies to children in Zimbabwe.

Nhira’s aim this year is to ship 1 000 backpacks to Zimbabwe.

Nhira, who is held in high esteem by American country music singer Blake Shelton, has in the past spoken proudly of his Zimbabwe heritage.

“Zimbabwe is so near and dear to my heart; my parents are from there (Zimbabwe). I go back every year to Zimbabwe. I spend a lot of my summers in Zimbabwe, singing and speaking there, and so, man, I am honoured to represent this great nation,” he said recently.

In June this year, Nhira held a free concert in Harare hosted by News Café Borrowdale where he shared the stage with Heavy Machine singer Bryan K, Tamy, Zim Hip Hop star Simba Tagz, Tinashe Makura, Prayersoul and ShashI.

The promising artiste, whose music is inclined towards gospel, has released several singles which include Back Where You Belong (2015), Still Believe (2015) and his latest Would You Still Love Me? (2017).