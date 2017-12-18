Mugabe, Grace saved me: Moyo

HARARE - Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has revealed that he was saved by former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace as the army bayed for his blood.

Taking to his favourite Twitter account, Moyo posted pictures of his Borrowdale mansion whose floors were blood-stained.

He wrote: “Special thanks to president Mugabe and Amai Dr Mugabe for saving us when the Junta tried to kill us on 15 Nov”.

This was in reference to the day the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) stepped in to arrest “criminals” around Mugabe. Moyo, along with former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and his Finance counterpart Ignatius Chombo are viewed by the new Emmerson Mnangagwa government as the worst “criminals” around Mugabe that must be brought to book.

Chombo is currently out on bail, facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

In his latest post, Moyo bade his Twitter followers goodbye, claiming a major project that he is working on will keep him away from the micro blogging site.

“I’ve major offline work to do away from online streets. Thanks for your prayers. Kwaheri. I’ll be back, not in three weeks & not to do a coup or any violence. Asante sana (thank you)!” Moyo tweeted.

Kwaheri is a Swahili word which means “go well”.

The word was popularised in Zimbabwe by one Nathaniel Manheru, a shadowy columnist who used to write in one of the State-owned dailies.

The writer of the column was recently revealed to be George Charamba, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

Moyo has been active on social media since he went into self-imposed exile, criticising the way Mugabe was forced out, including his subsequent replacement with Mnangagwa.

“What would you do if you and your family survived a 2am, 15 minute ZDF attack on your house with seven children one of them 12 years old, by 25 SAS snipers with semi-automatic weapons; randomly firing tracer bullets and stun grenades? Is this the New Justice? New Dawn? New Era? New Zim?” reads an earlier Twitter post by Moyo.

During the military operation, several Zanu PF officials perceived as allies of Mugabe were captured, including Chombo.

Moyo, Kasukuwere and Chombo’s homes were riddled with damages from gunshots.

Human rights defenders have raised concerns over the conduct by the army in certain instances during Operation Restore Legacy saying it was out of sync with the upholding of human rights.

There has been speculation during the military takeover that Moyo and Kasukuwere had to seek refuge at the Mugabes’ blue roof mansion in Borrowdale.

Pictures of the two in a plane surfaced as Mugabe resigned, with suspicions that the release of the two might have been part of the 93-year-old’s exit agreement.