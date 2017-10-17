'Zanu PF wars will end badly'

HARARE - As Zanu PF’s succession wars reach a deadly climax, former State Security minister, Didymus Mutasa — who was for decades one of President Robert Mugabe’s closest confidants — has warned that things “could end very badly” for his longtime boss, the ruling party and the country as a whole if they are not carefully managed.



Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Mutasa said he was so worried about the former liberation movement’s worsening infighting that he had for some time now been trying to get in touch with Mugabe to warn him over the “looming disaster” in the country over the succession debacle.



