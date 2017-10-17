We should not be our own enemies!

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s successful bid to host the 2018 World Cup qualifiers is indeed a rare dose of good news for the local sporting fraternity.

For those enamoured with cricket, the granting of rights to Zimbabwe to host the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers and the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting in March and April, respectively, are important developments.

The fact that the ICC settled for Zimbabwe ahead of the United Arab Emirates and a joint bid from Scotland and Ireland speaks volumes of faith that it has in this country and the ZC’s ability to organise flawless qualifiers.

There are many memories that are evoked by this decision and some of them relate to the 2000s era where our cricket suffered badly as the international community refused to accept the radical transformational changes that had been brought by the game’s chiefs who wanted the elite sport to reflect the country’s population demographics.

No one has forgotten the revolt by a section of the top cricketers whose conduct towards their country was summed up by the decision by some of the players who wore black armbands “mourning death of democracy” in Zimbabwe.

Our politicians stand between a successful hosting of World Cup qualifiers and their cancellation.

It is everyone’s hope in the sporting fraternity that events leading to the 2018 elections would not cause the ICC to change its choice.

There are real prospects of chaos emanating from the Zanu PF ugly tribal and succession wars which have spooked investors.

Apart from the infighting, the country’s economy continues to head south with no solutions insight.

Already, there are signs that the long suffering ordinary Zimbabweans are becoming restive.

Panic buying witnessed in shops last month and the erratic fuel supplies and shortages of critical drugs in hospitals and pharmacies serve to remind the Zanu PF government of the humungous task it has to turn things around.

For those looking for a respite from the daily economic struggles, the ZC’s right to host the World Cup qualifiers should not slip away because of our government’s failure to act on the mounting problems.

The country has an opportunity to send a strong message to millions of people tuning in to the live games during this period that the ICC did not make a mistake in granting the ZC the right to host these matches.

We should not be our own enemies!