Tongogara go top

HARARE - Twists and turns continue in the Zifa Central Region Division One League with former Premiership side Tongogara assuming top spot following a deserved 2-0 victory over Black Eagles at the weekend.

Tongogara took full advantage of fellow title aspirants Whawha’s 1-0 loss to Nichrut which saw them drop down to third place on the log.

Whawha now trail Tongogara by three points and two to second-placed Nichrut although they still have a game in hand.

Tongogara are on 61 points having played 28 matches while Nichrut are hard on their heels with 60 points from the same number of matches.

Whawha boast of 58 points from 27 matches.

And still with six matches left before the season ends, it seems the race for promotion is heading for a photo finish with all the top three teams in with an equal chance of clinching promotion to the PSL.

It’s not yet clear who could walk away with the top gong as all three teams continue to exchange top spot

In Northern Region, Herentals have already sealed promotion and were joined by Bulawayo Chiefs from the Southern Region, who were promoted last week with seven matches still to play.

Results:

Central Region: ZPC Munyati 3-0 Gwanda United; Makusha 0-3 MSU; ZRP Gwanda 0-2 Chrome Stars; Ivan Hoe Mine 3-0 Border Strikers; Tongogara 2-0 Black Eagles; Nichrut 1-0 Whawha; Kwekwe Stars 0-3 Vumbachikwe; FC Platinum U19 3-0 Silo United; Blanket Mine 0-0 TelOne