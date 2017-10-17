The Amazing Race lights up Harare

HARARE - The Amazing Race, widely regarded as the greatest reality television competition show of all time, came to Harare yesterday.

Now in its 30th season, the competition requires contestants to, among other tasks, interact with locals in various countries.

Yesterday in the Harare Gardens, six teams of two were tasked to sing “Pasi Pano Pane Zviedzo,” a 1988 hit by the legendary Four Brothers.



Interestingly, the hit, written by the late Four Brothers leader Marshall Munhumumwe, was also selected by late BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel as one of his favourite records of all time on the radio show Desert Island Discs in 1990.

The Amazing Race contestants were backed by the new-look Four Brothers with James Nyamande on the lead vocals. Predictably, most contestants, who had never spoken Shona before, found the task challenging. But for the sizable crowd that watched the proceedings, it was a hilarious experience.

The Amazing Race executive producer Bertram van Munster, who co-created the reality television competition which has to date won 15 Emmy awards, praised the hospitality of Zimbabwean people.

“I was filming in Victoria Falls two years ago and was delighted by how friendly the people were. Zimbabweans were super nice that is why we decided to bring the show here.

“Zimbabwean people are very nice and we can’t rule coming back at some point in the future,” Munster told the Daily News.

The Amazing Race executive producer also explained why he chose Marshall Munhumumwe’s 1988 song.

“I selected this song because it sounds very African. The contestants had to learn and sing this Shona song,” he said.

Marshall Munhumumwe (Jnr), the son of the late Four Brothers leader, has described the featuring of his father’s song on the internationally-acclaimed reality television competition show as a big honour.

“Last Friday was the 16th anniversary of my father’s death. This is therefore a great honour for what he achieved as a musician. I have also been delighted by their choice of song. “Pasi Pano Pane Zviedzo” was also popularised in the 1990s in the United Kingdom by BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel,” he said.