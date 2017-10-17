Tarrus Riley show moved by a day

HARARE - Reggae/dancehall superstar Tarrus Riley’s (pictured) maiden tour of Zimbabwe set for the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) has been moved to October 28.

The Sorry Is A Sorry Word hit-maker was initially scheduled to perform at the same venue a day earlier.

Riley, who will be accompanied on the tour by celebrated Jamaican saxophonist Dean Fraser and the Blak Soil band, announced the change of date on his Facebook page.

“Harare, Zimbabwe . . . show date has changed to Saturday, October 28,” read part of the post.

The show promoter — Entertainment Republic — was not available for a comment yesterday but flyers being circulated around confirm the new date.

According to the concert flyer, Tarrus will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Killer T and Godfather Templeman.

Interestingly, upcoming star Gary Tight will play a significant role at the concert. Part of the flyer reads:

“Tarrus Riley live in concert with Dean Fraser and the Blak Soil band, introducing Gary.”

If Tarrus Riley makes it to Zimbabwe, it will be yet confirmation of how Zimbabwe has become a popular destination for international reggae/dancehall artistes.

A string of top-notch Jamaican entertainers who include Beenie Man, Chris Martin, Konshens, Capleton, Fantam Moja, Mr Vegas, Charlie Black, Busy Signal, Kalado, Antony B, Demarco, Elephant Man, Luciano, Sizzla, Mavado, Popcaan, Mega Banton and Turbulence have performed in Zimbabwe in recent years.

Riley, born in Bronx, New York and raised in Jamaica, is son to veteran reggae singer Jimmy Riley. He ventured into music as a teenager after teaching himself to play keyboards and several percussion instruments.

Over the last decade and a half, Riley has unleashed a string of hits which have attracted international acclaim. The popular songs include She’s Royal, Loves Contagious, Gimme Likkle One Drop, Dem a Watch, Sorry Is a Sorry Word, Good Girl Gone Bad and Don’t Come Back.

Tarrus Riley achieved acclaim when he paid tribute to late pop superstar Michael Jackson at Reggae Sumfest 2009 by performing the hit Human Nature.