Sinister agenda behind Mugabe cabinet reshuffle

EDITOR — The MDC notes with concern President Robert Mugabe (pictured)’s recent Cabinet reshuffle and new appointments.

It is clear that far from being appointed or reassigned to address the many problems affecting the country in these difficult times, these appointments were specifically put in place to try and steal the election for Zanu PF come 2018 by hook or crook.

The sinister motives of the so-called reshuffle is evidenced by the appointment of former CIO boss Happyton Bonyongwe into the Justice ministry, which by one stroke has reduced the courts and other vital public institutions into CIO projects.

Additionally, the creation of a whole new bogus ministry, the ministry of Cyber Security, Threat detection and Mitigation whose sole purpose is to clamp down on the free flow of information on social media signals a whole new level of desperation by Mugabe.

It is clear that social media has sent panic waves in the Zanu PF camp after the realisation that their discredited State media is no longer the only game in town, and suffering Zimbabweans have found alternative platforms on which to freely express their views and mobilise against Mugabe’s misrule.

It is clear that very soon we will begin to hear from this bogus ministry of more draconian laws enacted for the specific purpose of intimidating and silencing the masses.

The MDC finds the creation of this ministry as absurd, especially as it comes at a time when we are nearing elections and citizens are supposed to feel free to disseminate information and mobilise in the spirit of democracy.

What is also sad to note is that the newly-appointed ministers are set to receive new top-of-the-range vehicles and other high maintenance pecks in ministerial privileges which is self-evidently a plot to bring Mugabe’s close cronies onto the looting wagon given the uncertainty of the outcome of the 2018 election for the failed ruling party.

The MDC therefore calls upon every Zimbabwean to take heed of the call to register to vote ahead of the 2018 elections and remove from power Mugabe and his incompetent lot in Zanu PF.

Kurauone Chihwayi,

MDC national spokesperson