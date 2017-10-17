Shot in arm for Chunga's academy

HARARE - The Moses Chunga Academy got a timely boost after local air conditioning firm Air Excellence unveiled a kit worth close to $5 000.

Bambo, as Chunga, is affectionately known is passionate about working and developing fledgling footballers, first it was his Dynamos “Kidznet” project that ushered in highly-talented players such as Eddie Mashiri, Norman Maroto, Samson Choruwa, Nyasha Chazika among others who went on to become an integral part of the Glamour Boys at the turn of the millennium.

Chunga believes the coming on board of Air Excellence with the kit sponsorship will go a long way in motivating the young players enrolled at Waterfalls Sports Club.

“I am very grateful to Air Excellence for this kind gesture...it is something good for us and this will take us a long way as it helps to boost the youngsters’ confidence in the games we play and I hope sponsors will not only support soccer but spread their wings to various other sports codes in the country,” Chunga said during the ceremony.

“We run an academy for kids aged between 12 and 20 years and it is all our hope and dream that we will be able to contribute to the national junior age groups by providing capable players who in time will be able to represent the senior national team. All things being equal that journey should be able to take shape within the next two years.”

The ex-Warriors talisman is optimistic his project will take shape in the near future as he revealed that he in the process of negotiating an important partnership with Harare’s Vainona High School for possible synergies as far as football is concerned.

Air Excellence marketing executive Thandanani Chino said they were happy to partner with the legendary Chunga in his quest to churn out future stars.

“...This is a continuous process that will see us give to more organisations and we are going to venture into other sporting disciplines as well so that we try to strike a balance and not just concentrate on soccer alone,” Chino said.

“We are happy to be donating this soccer kit to the Moses Bambo Chunga Academy because this is part of our social responsibility strategy. We have a good working relationship with Chunga hence the reason we used him as a starting point after our earlier donation to a Hatfield Boozers outfit Mabhuza Akarongeka.