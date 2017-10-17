Ntouba blow for DeMbare

HARARE - Dynamos are sweating over the fitness of their leading striker Christian Ntouba, who suffered a suspected fractured finger in Saturday’s draw with ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium.

The Cameroonian forward, who has scored 11 goals this season, fell awkwardly into the Nyamhunga perimeter fence in the closing stages of the match.

“As a precautionary measure, Christian’s hand has been put in a cast to help ease the pain on the finger,” Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said.

“Hopefully, we will see how he responds to the treatment ahead of our game against Tsholotsho on Wednesday.”

If Ntouba fails to recover in time, it will be a big blow for the Glamour Boys as they are now feeling the heat from the chasing pack.

DeMbare are on 57 points with only six games to go before the season ends.

Dynamos host Tsholotsho tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium as they hope to get back to winning ways.

There was, however, some good news for the Glamour Boys as captain Ocean Mushure trained with the rest of his teammates yesterday.

Mushure missed the trip to Kariba after suffering a knee injury at training but could be available for selection against Tsholotsho tomorrow.

While DeMbare had problems on the road, the same cannot be said of second-placed Ngezi, who went to Barbourfields Stadium and emerged with a 1-0 win over Bulawayo City on Saturday.

Wing back Qadr Amini scored the only goal of the game when he netted for Madamburo in the second half.

“What is more important at this stage of the season are the three points. Once we scored, we could believe that we could defend that single goal and we did. That was more important and ultimately getting three points,” Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya said after the match.

Madamburo have a chance to pile the pressure on DeMbare when they travel to Ascot Stadium to face Chapungu tomorrow.

FC Platinum also picked up three crucial points on the road when they beat Highlanders 2-1 at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The Zvishavane-based side had to come from behind before Mkhokheli Dube and Ali Sadiki netted for the visitors.

Pure Platinum Play coach Norman Mapeza was full of praise for his side as the win ensured they remain firmly poised for a maiden title.

“It’s exactly what happened last season, they scored first and we won 2-1,” Mapeza said.

“The guys worked hard, it was not an easy game for us. We came here looking for a positive result and I am happy we are going back to Zvishavane with a positive result.”