Naba, Spartans in early lead in volleyball league

HARARE - Zimbabwe National Volleyball League resumed last weekend with Naba and Spartans taking early leads in their respective men and women log standings.

The Non-aligned Bachelors Association (Naba) won all the three matches they played at the weekend, two on Saturday and one on Sunday to sit on eight points while Spartans lead with three points after winning one and losing one game in the ladies category.

Support Unit trail log leaders Naba by two points after winning two out of two in the men’s competition while UZ Wolves are a point adrift of leaders Spartans after winning one game and losing one as well.

Naba opened their account with a 3-0 drubbing of Black Rhinos winning three straight sets 25:18, 25:19 and 25:12 in the first match of the season played on Saturday morning at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) courts.

In their second match played in the afternoon Naba edged Harare City 3-2 losing the first and fourth set 20:25 and 8:25 but held on to 25:20 and 25:14 successive wins second and third set wins. The log leaders maintained their calmness in the decisive fifth set with a 15:11 win to make it two wins out of two.

On Sunday, Naba played only one match against Spartans winning 3-1 to claim their place at the top of the table.

The women log leaders Spartans started off with a 3-1 win over Support Unit (25:17, 20:25, 25:22, 25:18) on Saturday before going by the same score line against Harare City (18:25, 22:25, 25:22, 19:25).

Action continues this weekend with Spartans playing hosts to the games in Bulawayo on Saturday and Sunday.

The first match of the weekend pits Black Rhinos against support Unit in the men’s category followed by Naba versus UZ then hosts Spartans against Support Unit before Harare City wind up the day with a date against Black Rhinos.

The ladies category will see only two games taking place on Saturday with Spartans playing against UZ in the first match of the day before Support Unit lock horns against Harare City in the afternoon.