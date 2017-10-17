Kutonga Kwaro reignites political controversy

HARARE - Kutonga Kwaro, the title track of Jah Prayzah’s just-released album, has stoked political controversy once again.

In the run-up to the launch of the album at the Harare International Conference (HICC) last Friday, some people pushing for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from President Robert Mugabe cheekily renamed the album “Kutonga Kwaro Garwe.”

Though Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, has repeatedly insisted that “Kutonga Kwaro “has no political connotations, the lyrics of the song seem to suggest otherwise.

Interestingly, the song talks about the advent of a hero.

Part of Kutonga Kwaro goes: “Hero rasvika gamba (the hero has arrived.”

The song further suggests that the new hero will introduce new rules engagement.

“Ndaakuchinja mutemo (I am introducing new laws)…Zaruraiwo dura (open the granary)...nyangwe huku dzamawundura (even the chicken you have dressed)”.

The song’s call for the granary to be opened, possibly implies that the new hero wants the wealth of the country, figuratively stored in the granary, to benefit many people.

Given the way Mnangagwa’s bid to power is being vigorously opposed by the pro-Mugabe G40 faction, the last part of the song is very topical.

“Kundinyenyeredza munzira vanondidedera (you don’t want to give a chance because you are afraid of me.) Nyangwe kutondizonda ndakavaorora ini (They hate me because they have failed to suppress me.)”

Though the lyrics of “Kutonga Kwaro,” appear to be pro- Mnangagwa, the fact that controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo was Jah Prayzah’s guest of honour at the album launch held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Friday night complicates matter. Chivayo, who bought the artiste’s CD for $10 000, reportedly bears allegiance to first lady Grace Mugabe and the G40 faction.

On Friday night, music star Jah Prayzah showed that he didn’t need help from embattled Nigerian music superstar Davido to fill up the HICC.

With Davido having pulled out at the eleventh hour due to his legal woes in his homeland emanating from the recent death of his friend Tagbo Umeike, who reportedly succumbed to suffocation, many feared that that the Nigerian star’s absence who keep the fans away.

How wrong they were! The Uzumba-born artiste attracted arguably his biggest crowd at the HICC to date. After a fairly slow start, fans came out in droves after 10pm and the situation continued right after midnight.

Admittedly, the last minute inclusion of music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and Zimdancedall star Winky D as well as the lowering of the lowest ticket to $10 from $20 could have played a part in increasing the numbers but no one can deny that most fans on the night came on account of Jah Prayzah.

In addition to Jah Prayzah, Tuku, Winky D, Andy Muridzo, ExQ, Mbeu and BaShupi performed at the album launch.