Hornets leave for Fiba Club champs

HARARE - Harare City Hornets assistant coach Mike Nhira believes his side is now ready for the Fiba Afro Zone VI Club Championships to be held in Botswana starting this Friday.

Nhira was speaking following his side’s dominant 74-53 victory over Cameo in a Harare Basketball Association Men’s A League game at the weekend.

The reigning national champions underlined their superiority with Simbarashe Mungomezi leading from the front with 19 points while Tatenda Maturure and Warren Tegama both scored 13 points.

Nickson Mawire was the outstanding player for Cameo with 19 points but it was not enough to stop the City Hornets from picking up their third straight win of the season having already beaten Cheetahs and Arcadia Bucs in their opening two matches.

“I think our fitness levels are far much better than when the season started. I think the boys are ready now for the regional tournament,” Nhira told the Daily News yesterday.

“I think we only need to work on some few areas like open shots; we missed so many against Cameo.

“Also, we need to improve on defence; we gave in so many freethrows. But overall I think the boys are ready and looking forward to the tournament.”

The Fiba Afro Zone VI club championships will include both men and women’s teams that have won their respective leagues, and also those that took position two.

Hornets will be joined by Foxes, who were last season’s runners-up and women’s national champions Green Stars and runners-up Maverricks from Bulawayo for the regional tournament.

Participation of four teams is therefore expected per country, which will include hosts Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique and Angola.

In other Harare A League matches played over the weekend, Arcadia Bucs were handed their second straight defeat following a 51-60 loss to Glen View Rockets.

Foxes emerged 32-53 winners over JBC while Hustlers tamed Yadah 78-42.