Cops use search warrant to 'steal' $283k property

HARARE - Two cops reportedly used a fake search warrant to gain access into a Harare residence and allegedly stole $283 000 worth of property, a Harare court heard yesterday.

They were given away by a selfie posed on Facebook by one of them while inside the house.

Blessmore Sibanda, 28, is being jointly charged with Commercial Crimes Unit officers Innocent Murori, 36, and Melody Musengezi, 40.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande charged with robbery.

The trio was represented Admire Rubaya and Steven Chikotora. Prosecutor Sabstian Mutizirwa alleged that on October 7, at around 7 am, the complainant Dillion Andre Wigill was alone at home when Sibanda and his accomplices hatched a plan to rob him.

The court heard that they connived with Steen Morely Hunn who is already on remand over the same charges, and a Chidemo, whose particulars are not known and is on the run.

Murori and Musengezi reportedly took advantage of being police officers and fraudulently applied for a search warrant using a false reference.

The crime register number on the search warrant (Harare Central CR11/10/17) was for a theft and malicious damage to property docket.

It had been issued under warrant of search and seizure number 72280/17 at Harare magistrates’ courts.

Acting on the information supplied to the gang by Hunn, Sibanda and his accomplices went to number 501 Biston Road in The Grange armed with the fraudulently acquired search warrant.

The court heard that upon arrival, Sibanda and his accomplices approached Wigill and demanded to search the house but he denied them entry.

It was alleged that one of the accused persons slapped Wigill and threatened him with death for refusing to comply.

The rest of Sibanda’s gang then proceeded into the house and stole $9 980, 11 000 bond notes and 4 781 grammes of gold, the court heard.

After the robbery, Sibanda and his gang allegedly left the stolen gold at Jessica Maria Aurthers house and returned later to collect it.

The gold was allegedly taken to Bulawayo and handed over to Hunn who sold part of it on the black market.

Immediately after the gang’s arrest, Hunn was found in possession of $16 000 and 2 496 bond notes that was part of proceeds of the gold sale.

Hunn was found with 50 grammes of gold and $67 655 from other sales.

The total value of prejudice was $283 953. Only $86 151 was recovered.



