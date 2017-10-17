Chungwa wins it for CAPS

HARARE - Dominic Chungwa continued with his hunt for the Golden Boot as he netted his 12th goal of the season to help CAPS United beat Triangle 1-0 in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership match.

The on fire hit-man pounced on a rebound after goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda had unleashed a thundering free-kick which was punched back into play by Triangle goalie Tapiwa Chilenga 12 minutes from time.

Chungwa joins Black Rhinos’ forward Lot Chiwunga, who is also on 12 goals as the race for the Golden Boot heats up with six games to go before the end of the season.

Crucially for CAPS United though, yesterday’s win increased their chances of a top four finish as they moved into fifth place with 45 points, seven behind fourth-placed Chicken Inn.

Makepekepe assistant coach Fungai Kwashi was happy with the result although he bemoaned his charges’ inability to convert numerous chances that came their way.

“Happy days, happy afternoon; one goal, three points we could have done better but still we thank

“God for the victory it was not an easy game but we deserved although we missed a lot of chances,” Kwashi said after the match.

“Our conversion rate was not 100 percent but the most important thing at the end of the season is about winning games. So now we look forward to our next game against Black Rhinos.”

Triangle remain winless in Harare and head coach Taurai Mangwiro admits they need to shape up quickly and avoid a tense finish to the season.

“It continues to be a tight situation, we need to pick up points so that at the end of it all we do not have a tense finish to the season,” Mangwiro said.

“I thought we showed a good fighting spirit and what we don’t need at the moment is to look down upon ourselves and think that we are a bad side.”