Visually-impaired teachers form own association

Bridget Mananavire  •  16 October 2017 2:18PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - An association representing visually-impaired teachers has made an application to the Public Service and Social Welfare ministry seeking recognition by government.

According to a notice by former Public Service minister Prisca Mupfumira in Friday’s government gazette, the association — Zimbabwe Visually Impaired Teachers Union (Zvitu) — will represent interests of visually-impaired teachers employed by government,

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section  24 of the Public Service Act ( Chapter 16:04) as read with Public  Service  (Formation and Recognition of Association or Organisations) Regulations, 1998, published in statutory Instrument 45 of 1998, that an application has been received for the recognition as a Public Service Staff Association Zimbabwe Visually Impaired teachers Union, an association that wishes to represent visually-impaired teachers employed by the government of Zimbabwe,” the notice read.

“Any person who wishes to make any representations relating to the application is invited to lodge such representations with the minister of Public Service, labour and Social Welfare....within 30 days.”

It is not clear, though, how many visually-impaired teachers are in the country.

However, some qualified individuals have been struggling to get employment.

The country also has a number of teacher representation organisations, including the Zimbabwe Progressive Teachers Union, Zimbabwe Teachers Association, as well as the Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe.

mateacher anotishoresa ko kuita 1 mumiriri

g40 - 16 October 2017

