Mugadza eyes Parly seat

Tarisai Machakaire  •  16 October 2017 2:40PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - Anti-President Robert Mugabe cleric, Philip Mugadza, has said he is going to run for the Gutu South parliamentary seat in next year’s elections.

Mugadza — famed for prophesying that Mugabe would die on October 17 this year — said he was tired and becoming a “professional complainer” by making countless petitions, which were ignored.

As part of his controversial activism, he has chained himself on numerous occasions during demonstrations and has even petitioned United States of America president, Donald Trump, to intervene in Zimbabwe’s political crisis — but all in vain.

“I will be running for a parliamentary seat in 2018 for Gutu South. I know one person I am going to be contesting against is Zanu PF’s Paul Chimedza (current Gutu South legislator) and am not sure about the other political parties,” he told the Daily News.

“I thought that it is not sustainable for me to end up being a professional complainer and the change was going to be by way of participating in active politics and decision-making for the nation at mainstream level.”

He said his choice to run for the constituency had been influenced by the desire to transform his home, Chimedza village, where he grew up.

“Gutu is my home but I have spent much of my time in Harare because of the court processes and also because I wanted to launch my activism here at the heart of the nation.”

Mugadza said he was aiming to dissuade people from the constituency from pursuing partisan politics, arguing it was the reason for continued suffering among Zimbabweans.

He has started mobilising funds to promote his campaign and meet the requirements to qualify as a contesting candidate.

“What I am there to offer for my people is unity. I am going to start speaking to people who follow my political activities and tell them I am taking my activism a notch higher. I am going to have a team assisting me raise the funds.

“…after that I would need bicycles for the team which will be on the ground encouraging and mobilising people to vote.”

Comments (3)

Kikikiki this Mugadza fellow is a joker. So is Mugabe going to die tomorrow? You are running away from your prophecy by trying to join politics stick to your prophecy Mr. Cleric. You are "tired of being a professional complainer" or you are tired of being "a professional lie"? Why on earth would you wish someone dead even if you hurt them that much? Mugabe leaving Gvt must be a separate issue from Mugabe dying please lets not wish other people dead Mr. Prophet.

Joker - 16 October 2017

This false prophet/pastor/whatever must leave politics and learn from his contemporaries (Magaya, Makandiwa, TB Joshua, Angel etc) on how to take money from the gullible, foolish and greedy congregants.

Josh - 16 October 2017

kutaura kwaasina kuswera

g40 - 16 October 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media