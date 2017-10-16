Council shuts Mbare terminus

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) will temporarily close the iconic Mbare bus terminus for two days from today to allow for renovations.

The closure will also allow council to fence menacing touts off the terminus.

In a statement yesterday, HCC corporate communications manager Michael Chideme said the move was aimed at making sure council maximises on revenue collection.

“Mbare Musika bus terminus will be undergoing renovations beginning tomorrow (today). The renovations include resurfacing of bays, putting new shades and fencing of the bus terminus to make sure that council is able to maximise on revenue collection and to get rid of touts,” Chideme said.

He said council had devised a plan which would ensure that the smooth flow of traffic is not disturbed.

“In the meantime, buses which use the Mbare bus terminus will still be able to use the terminus because the buses would be relocated to the area that we complete first,” he said.

The iconic terminus, built during the colonial era, is used by buses that ply long distances to various destinations around the country and acts as a national convergence point for travellers using public transport.

However, in recent years, it has been reduced to a pale shadow of its former self due to rundown infrastructure, with sheds erected to shield people from bad weather being vandalised and pavements developing potholes.

Council has also been losing substantial revenue from the dilapidation of infrastructure which allowed some vehicles to use the facility without paying while the proliferation of rude and crude touts has been a major cause for concern.

The terminus is also popular for harbouring street ragamuffins and hoodlums to whom many have lost valuables.