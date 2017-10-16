Bigwigs panic over Zanu PF congress

16 October 2017 8:22AM  •  2 comments

HARARE - The dog-eat-dog war between the two major Zanu PF factions angling to  influence President Robert Mugabe’s hotly-contested succession is set to  get nastier after the ruling party decided to cancel its annual  conference in December and replace it with a special congress.

Insiders told the Daily News yesterday that the decision to cancel the  conference, which was scheduled to be held in Gwanda this year, had  escalated the deadly battle for the control of the party and its  structures in the burning former liberation movement.

Read full story in today's Daily News paper.

    Comments (2)

    makuyo norman - 16 October 2017

    ndiri kuona hondo makandiwa akazvitaura hapana akateerera

    g40 - 16 October 2017

