First Family lifestyle audit long overdue

EDITOR — The MDC condemns in the strongest terms the splurging of millions by Grace Mugabe and her family which continues to mount woes on the prevailing economic morass.

It is saddening and angering to learn that while the majority of Zimbabweans are wallowing in abject poverty, the First Family continues to flaunt luxuries they acquire through unknown means.

We have learnt with dismay that Grace and sons continue to squander millions of dollars by exporting luxurious cars when the nation is gripped by a financial quagmire which requires us to jealously guard over the little foreign currency left in State coffers.

It is sad to note that the members of the first family, who have a mandate to lead by example, are the ones who arrogantly exercise profligacy.

The minister of Finance and Economic Development earlier called off the importation of goods in an effort to curb externalisation of foreign currency, a law that we believe applies only to the poor citizens who for years have thrived on cross-border trading to provide for their families.

Grace has been splurging millions of dollars despite the fact that her business empire is in the doldrums, incurring perennial losses since 2013.



The MDC is calling for a lifestyle audit of the first family to establish the origin of the money which is being squandered right in front of our eyes.

Zanu PF misrule, endemic corruption, poor governance and the president’s globe-trotting habits are enough to keep us floundering in destitution and for Grace and sons to multiply the calamities is complete insanity that must be dismissed with every contempt it deserves.

Meanwhile, the MDC would like to reiterate its call for the citizenry to turn up for voter registration in multitudes and ensure a massive participation in next year’s watershed polls.

The MDC family is impressed by the unity and mood of citizens in razing down an empire that has been presiding over the supersonic demise of our economy.

A new political dispensation will bring an end to this madness and suffering we are subjected to by a negligent and arrogant leadership.

Kurauone Chihwayi