Zim braces for storms, floods

HARARE - Zimbabwe is bracing for heavy storms and floods, following the deluge of rain which lashed Mt Darwin and destroyed more than 100 homes there on Thursday, after similar heavy downpours hit Beitbridge.

This comes as South Africa is counting the cost of flash floods which ravaged Durban this week, killing at least 11 people and destroying key infrastructure, including roads, as well as thousands of homes.

It also follows warnings by the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) that there were likely to be more heavy rains and hailstorms in Mashonaland Central in the coming days.

Mashonaland Central provincial administrator, Cosmas Chiringa, confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Mt Darwin.

“We received reports that 110 houses were destroyed around 3pm yesterday (Thursday) when strong winds and heavy rains hit the Kaitano area in Mt Darwin District.

“Of the houses which were damaged, 25 were completely razed to the ground, while 85 had their roofs blown off — leaving several families in the open. We are grateful that no fatalities were recorded,” he said.

Chiringa said the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and the ministry of Local Government had been contacted for assistance.

“Our teams are currently on the ground assessing the extent of the damage, and I am expecting a report today (yesterday).

“We have also sent an appeal to international aid organisations such as the International Organisation for Migration, the Red Cross and others to act immediately and to provide tents and plastic sheets to temporarily shelter the affected people while we work on permanent solutions,” he said.

Local Government permanent secretary, George Mlilo, said the government had since dispatched the CPU to the area.

“The CPU is already on the ground assessing the situation, and will soon give us a report on what is needed to be done,” he said.

In Beitbridge, two schools and 17 houses were destroyed by the torrential storms, and the area was facing prospects of floods as water levels in the Limpopo and Shashe rivers were continuing to rise.

At the beginning of the year, flash floods also left a trail of destruction in the Matabeleland region after violent Cyclone Dineo storms swept through southern Zimbabwe.

Those storms, which killed seven people and left about 130 000 more destitute in neighbouring Mozambique, brought with them a deluge of rainfall and devastating flash floods in the three regions of Matabeleland, Manicaland and Masvingo.

Hailstorms in particular accounted for heavy infrastructure damage during the previous rain season, including washing away homes, bridges and roads.

Meanwhile, the poorly-resourced CPU has often come under heavy criticism for failing to respond to such disasters timeously and adequately.

The government also reported that at least 246 people were killed, while over 2 000 were left homeless during the course of the last rainy season.

In 2000, Manicaland experienced its worst floods in living memory when Cyclone Eline left a trail of destruction, including killing more than 136 people and damaging 59 184 houses and huts.